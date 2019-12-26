NASHVILLE • Which quarterback will start for Mississippi State has been a mystery for most of the season.
But coach Joe Moorhead has settled in on true freshman Garrett Shrader to be his starting signal caller against Louisville in the Music City Bowl on Monday.
“Although we talk about this being the exclamation point on the 2019 season and kind of a momentum-builder towards the 2020 season, we’re starting Garrett because he’s earned the right to be the starter,” Moorhead said. “I think he’s 2-2 in the games he’s started, two SEC (wins). He’s moved the ball well against teams that we haven’t beaten.
“He’s fully healthy and has the confidence of the team. That’s certainly not a knock against Tommy (Stevens). Tommy’s healthy, but Garrett’s proven when he’s the starter, that we’ve won football games.”
Shrader has completed 57.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for an additional 587 yards and six more scores.
Moorhead stated that Stevens, a senior, will serve as the second-team quarterback.
PRACTICE RESUMES
The Bulldogs traveled to Nashville Wednesday night and will begin practicing on-site at Vanderbilt Stadium today at 2:40 p.m.
MSU will practice three times at the home of its SEC mate before conducting a walk-through at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
The Bulldogs will have a team welcome party on Friday night at the Wildhorse Saloon and a battle of the bands is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.
GUIDRY AN ALL-STAR
Wide receiver Stephen Guidry will join three of his Mississippi State teammates at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 18 at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Guidry is currently third on the team with 24 catches this season for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs with 440 receiving yards as a junior in 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from New Roads, Louisiana, is the eighth State player to be selected for an all-star game this season. Jaquarius Landrews, Tyre Phillips and Chauncey Rivers will join him in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl while Brian Cole will play in the Senior Bowl and Stevens and Darryl Williams will represent the Bulldogs at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
NO CLANGA AT BOWL
Mississippi State fans will have to leave their cowbells at home for the Music City Bowl.
Artificial noisemakers will not be permitted inside Nissan Stadium due to it being designated as a Safety Act Facility by the Department of Homeland Security.
Cowbells were welcome during the Bulldogs’ previous trip to the Music City Bowl in 2011.