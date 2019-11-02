FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. • Mississippi State’s offense received a much needed shot in the arm on Saturday during its 54-24 rout of Arkansas.
The Bulldogs established new school single-game records against a Southeastern Conference opponent with 460 rushing yards and 640 total yards.
“We’d been in a slump and a game like this when you win like that and guys perform so well, gives guys motivation,” said MSU running back Kylin Hill.
Hill was definitely a top performer, rushing for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts. The SEC’s leading rusher averaged 11.1 yards per carry and his total turned out to be the fifth-best ground game in school history.
Hill became just the third Bulldog to have multiple 200-yard performances in his career.
“He’s had his two best weeks of preparation the past two weeks since we’ve been here and that work has been justified on the field,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
Hill wasn’t the only Bulldog back with a career day. Nick Gibson also gained a personal-best 129 yards on the ground on a dozen carries and scored on a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.
State also made a surprising switch at quarterback. Tommy Stevens started in place of Garrett Shrader, who had been dealing with general health issues throughout the week according to Moorhead.
Ending ... the streak
It was the sixth start of the season for Stevens but the first since Oct. 12 at Tennessee.
Against Arkansas, The Penn State graduate transfer completed 12 of 18 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 74 rushing yards on 15 totes.
It is possible that the Bulldogs could be back to having yet another quarterback competition.
“It’s a good complication, I guess, when you have two guys who are playing well,” Moorhead said. “We’ll get back, watch the film and have a bye week to kind of digest it. The good news is that we’ve got two weeks until we have to make a decision. At times, both have played well. Some don’t have one and it feels good to have two.”