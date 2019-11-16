STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s defense gave Alabama fits last season in Tuscaloosa.
The Bulldogs sacked eventual Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa four times and held the Crimson Tide to only 305 total yards, their lowest output of the season.
However, MSU’s offense wasn’t able of holding up its end of things in a 24-0 shutout loss.
“Defensively, I thought we played very well last year,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We had some opportunities on offense with some scores that were called back that could have changed the game early in the first half.”
Moorhead and MSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC) will get another crack at the Crimson Tide today at 11 a.m. on ESPN. This year Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) enters the game ranked fourth in the country and coming off the heels of a 46-41 home loss to No. 1 LSU last Saturday.
“To win this game, we’re not going to have to do anything extraordinary,” Moorhead said. “We’re going to have to do the ordinary extraordinarily well...All those little things are going to matter against a team of this caliber. Quite frankly, we’re going to have to compete our tails off against what has been the standard in this league.”
The Bulldogs’ offense has undergone a revival of late, averaging 495.5 yards and 42 points over the last two contests against Texas A&M and Arkansas. State set a school SEC record with 460 rushing yards and 640 total yards in its 54-24 victory against the Razorbacks in its previous game on Nov. 2.
“We are continuing to grow every single week,” Moorhead said. “Obviously, this is a huge challenge against a defense of this caliber. They are very well coached and a lot of talent on all three levels. I don’t necessarily say hitting stride, but every week we continue to grow. Our kids are gaining more and more confidence in what we are doing.”
Mississippi State has not named a starting quarterback for today’s game. Senior Tommy Stevens and freshman Garrett Shrader are both listed as co-starters on the depth chart this week.
Stevens started in place of an injured Shrader against Arkansas and threw for 172 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed for 74 additional yards.
It was Stevens’ first appearance since Oct. 12 and the former Penn State graduate transfer is looking forward to seeing how he measures up against Alabama.
“They’ve been the standard of college football and that definitely shows up on film,” Stevens said. “They do things the right way, they play hard and are very disciplined. It’s awesome to have the opportunity to play against teams like that. Myself and a lot of guys in the locker room came to Mississippi State to play against the best of the best.”