COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The second half was much more successful for Mississippi State offensively in its 49-30 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Bulldogs generated just 26 yards in the opening quarter and only had one touchdown at halftime but bounced back with 265 yards and three TDs in the second half. The 433 total yards turned out to be MSU’s second-best output of the season.
The turnaround was especially apparent in true freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader. Shrader completed just 4 of 15 passes in the first half for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but hit on 9 of 15 throws in the second for 130 yards and two scores.
“We really simplified the game plan,” Shrader said. “We just went back to our base stuff - just Week 1, Week 2 stuff – stuff that we had in at the start of camp. I just executed it and did the small, little things right. I got a hang of where their blitzes were coming from and where their defense was working. That’s what allowed us to have some success in the second half.”
Running back Kylin Hill also rebounded from his recent struggles. Hill, who been held to just 92 total yards on the ground in his last three outings, carried 21 times for 150 yards and one touchdown against the Aggies.
“I just changed my running style a little bit,” Hill said. “In the previous games, I was trying to be more finesse. I just have to hit the hole with power like I’ve always been doing.”
Hill had 75 of his yards on two plays – a 36-yard scamper on the opening play of the second quarter and a 39-yard dash on the first play of the fourth.
The Bulldogs finished the game with six plays of 25 yards or more.
“When it gets to where it needs to be, I think this was probably representative from an explosive play and a balance standpoint of where we want it to be,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.