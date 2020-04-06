brevyn jones mug

Another Mississippi State player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Brevyn Jones announced his intentions on Monday and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound former three-star prospect from Center Point, Alabama, appeared in one game against Abilene Christian as a true freshman this past season.

Jones is the second Bulldog player to enter the NCAA transfer portal in a three-day span joining rising sophomore defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

