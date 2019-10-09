One of Mississippi State’s promising young pitchers will be forced to miss the 2020 season.
Sophomore right-hander Brandon Smith was injured in last Saturday’s exhibition game against Louisiana and will undergo Tommy John surgery, according to a team spokesman.
Smith, who was vying for a spot in the Diamond Dogs’ weekend rotation, started Saturday’s second game against the Ragin’ Cajuns and struck out the first two batters he faced. After walking the third hitter, however, he received a mound visit from the trainer and left the scrimmage.
The Richland native appeared in 26 games and made three starts as a freshman last spring. He posted a perfect 3-0 record with a 3.93 earned run average, 31 strikeouts and six walks in 36 2/3 innings of work.
