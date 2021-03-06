STARKVILLE – There were no bullpen heroics from the Mississippi State pitching staff on Saturday, just struggles.
Kent State beat No. 3-ranked Mississippi State, 9-5, at Dudy Noble Field. The series is now tied, 1-1, and the rubber match will be played on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Eric Cerantola earned the Saturday start for the second consecutive week and had another abysmal outing on the mound. He pitched only three innings and allowed five hits, walked four batters and gave up four earned runs.
Mississippi State (7-3) has not had a starting pitcher go longer than four innings this year.
“We are going to have to evaluate,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of his starting pitchers. “We’ll have to get through tomorrow and then try to figure out everything for the next week. It’s just hard to play when you’re behind and the other team has momentum every game.”
Cerantola’s struggles started in the top of the second inning. After a 1-2-3 inning in the first, Cerantola walked the first batter, allowed a single, and then hit a batter to load the bases with no outs.
He struck out two consecutive batters, but then walked in a run and allowed a single to give Kent State an early 2-0 lead.
The first batter of the fourth inning took Cerantola deep for a solo home run, then Cerantola allowed two singles and walked a batter to load the bases with no outs.
He was pulled, and Stone Simmons entered behind him to try and stop the bleeding.
“He just needs to pitch, but the reality is that there is a fine line between getting his work and us winning,” Lemonis said of Cerantola. “Those have to coincide.”
Simmons allowed an RBI single to make the score 4-1, then allowed three more runs in the top of the fifth to give the Golden Flashes a 7-1 lead.
Once again, the Mississippi State bats didn’t come alive until late in the game. The Bulldogs cut the lead to five runs, 7-2, in the bottom of the eighth, but Kent State added two runs on an error in the ninth.
Down 9-2, MSU put together four hits and took advantage of an error to score three runs. Kyte McDonald had a pinch-hit two-run double and Scotty Dubrule had an RBI-single. With two on and two out, Logan Tanner grounded out to end the game.