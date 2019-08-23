A day after being passed over as Mississippi State’s starting quarterback, Keytaon Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to a school spokesman.
Thompson appeared in 19 games for the Bulldogs and went 2-0 as a starter in his career. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from New Orleans completed 50 of 105 throws for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions during his two seasons at MSU and also rushed 99 times for 672 yards and 10 more scores.
MSU coach Joe Moorhead named Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback on Thursday afternoon.
Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining and also has a redshirt option available.
The former four-star recruit was the 2016 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and had offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Florida, Illinois, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Central Florida and West Virginia.
Logan Lowery