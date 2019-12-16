Mississippi State is ranked sixth in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll coming off a 52-15 season that saw the Diamond Dogs reach the College World Series for the second straight year.
MSU is the second-highest SEC team ranked by Collegiate Baseball behind No. 2 Vanderbilt. Georgia (7), Auburn (8), Arkansas (9), LSU (11), Florida (14) and Texas A&M (21) were also in the poll.
Louisville was ranked No. 1 overall. Southern Miss and Ole Miss did not make the poll’s top 40 but did receive votes.
|Rank
|Team (2019 Final Record)
|Points
|1.
|Louisville (51-18)
|497
|2.
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|495
|3.
|Texas Tech. (46-20)
|491
|4.
|Miami, Fla. (41-20)
|488
|5.
|Arizona St. (38-19)
|485
|6.
|Mississippi St. (52-15)
|483
|7.
|Georgia (46-17)
|480
|8.
|Auburn (38-28)
|477
|9.
|Arkansas (46-20)
|475
|10.
|Michigan (50-22)
|473
|11.
|Louisiana St. (40-26)
|470
|12.
|UCLA (52-11)
|468
|13.
|North Carolina (46-19)
|465
|14.
|Florida (34-26)
|460
|15.
|Florida St. (42-23)
|457
|16.
|N.C. State (42-19)
|455
|17.
|Wake Forest (31-26)
|454
|18.
|Arizona (32-24)
|462
|19.
|Oklahoma St. (40-21)
|451
|20.
|Texas Christian (34-28)
|449
|21.
|Texas A&M (39-23-1)
|447
|22.
|Texas (27-27)
|444
|23.
|South Alabama (30-26)
|442
|24.
|Louisiana-Lafayette (28-31)
|439
|25.
|Stanford (45-14)
|436
|26.
|Cal. St. Fullerton (27-26)
|435
|27.
|U.C. Santa Barbara (45-11)
|432
|28.
|Georgia Tech. (43-19)
|430
|29.
|Minnesota (29-27)
|428
|30.
|Oklahoma (33-23)
|426
|31.
|San Diego St. (32-25)
|423
|32.
|Oregon St. (36-20-1)
|420
|33.
|Brigham Young (36-17)
|418
|34.
|Connecticut (39-25)
|415
|35.
|Houston (32-24)
|413
|36.
|East Carolina (47-18)
|409
|37.
|U.C. Irvine (37-17)
|406
|38.
|Central Michigan (47-14)
|402
|39.
|Ball St. (38-19)
|399
|40.
|Florida Atlantic (41-21)
|395
Other Teams Receiving Votes: Southern Mississippi (40-21), Duke (35-27), Clemson (35-26), Virginia (32-24), St. John’s (31-23), California (32-20), Tennessee (40-21), South Carolina (28-28), Mississippi (41-27), Oregon (27-29), Washington (28-24), Alabama (30-26), Kentucky (26-29), Southern California (25-29-1), Creighton (41-13), Nebraska (32-24), Ohio St. (36-27), Indiana (37-23), Illinois (36-21), Baylor (35-19), West Virginia (38-22), Kent St. (30-24), Miami, Ohio (37-19), Dallas Baptist (43-20), Missouri St. (20-36), Fresno St. (40-16-1), Loyola Marymount (34-25), Tulane (32-26), Cal Poly (28-28), Rice (26-33), Bryant (40-20), Xavier (27-31), Seton Hall (25-28), Samford (41-19), Wofford (36-25), Nevada-Las Vegas (29-29), Nevada (30-26), Sam Houston St. (31-25), McNeese St. (35-26), Coastal Carolina (36-26-1), Texas St. (36-20), Gonzaga (31-24), San Diego (32-21), Pepperdine (24-25), Grand Canyon (36-24), New Mexico St. (38-17), Sacramento St. (40-25), California Baptist (35-20), Stony Brook (31-23), Binghamton (26-24), Liberty (43-21), Florida Gulf Coast (34-21), Jacksonville (32-27), Stetson (27-32), North Florida (32-25), Virginia Commonwealth (39-19), Dayton (32-26-1), Davidson (29-22), Campbell (37-21), Radford (30-27), N.C. Wilmington (32-31), College of Charleston (36-21), Wright St. (42-17), Oral Roberts (29-26), Harvard (27-16), Pennsylvania (23-18), Quinnipiac (30-29), Canisius (24-29), Florida A&M (27-34), Norfolk St. (24-26), Central Connecticut St. (31-23), Wagner (19-32), Jacksonville St. (39-23), Morehead St. (40-21), Army (35-26), Navy (39-17), Mercer (35-29), Southern (30-19), Alabama St. (28-26).
Logan Lowery