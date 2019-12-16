djr-2019-06-01-news-msu-lemonis-arp2

Chris Lemonis' club is ranked No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll. 

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Mississippi State is ranked sixth in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll coming off a 52-15 season that saw the Diamond Dogs reach the College World Series for the second straight year.

MSU is the second-highest SEC team ranked by Collegiate Baseball behind No. 2 Vanderbilt. Georgia (7), Auburn (8), Arkansas (9), LSU (11), Florida (14) and Texas A&M (21) were also in the poll.

Louisville was ranked No. 1 overall. Southern Miss and Ole Miss did not make the poll’s top 40 but did receive votes.

RankTeam (2019 Final Record)Points
  1.Louisville (51-18)497
  2.Vanderbilt (59-12)495
  3.Texas Tech. (46-20)491
  4.Miami, Fla. (41-20)488
  5.Arizona St. (38-19)485
  6.Mississippi St. (52-15)483
  7.Georgia (46-17)480
  8.Auburn (38-28)477
  9.Arkansas (46-20)475
10.Michigan (50-22)473
11.Louisiana St. (40-26)470
12.UCLA (52-11)468
13.North Carolina (46-19)465
14.Florida (34-26)460
15.Florida St. (42-23)457
16.N.C. State (42-19)455
17.Wake Forest (31-26)454
18.Arizona (32-24)462
19.Oklahoma St. (40-21)451
20.Texas Christian (34-28)449
21.Texas A&M (39-23-1)447
22.Texas (27-27)444
23.South Alabama (30-26)442
24.Louisiana-Lafayette (28-31)439
25.Stanford (45-14)436
26.Cal. St. Fullerton (27-26)435
27.U.C. Santa Barbara (45-11)432
28.Georgia Tech. (43-19)430
29.Minnesota (29-27)428
30.Oklahoma (33-23)426
31.San Diego St. (32-25)423
32.Oregon St. (36-20-1)420
33.Brigham Young (36-17)418
34.Connecticut (39-25)415
35.Houston (32-24)413
36.East Carolina (47-18)409
37.U.C. Irvine (37-17)406
38.Central Michigan (47-14)402
39.Ball St. (38-19)399
40.Florida Atlantic (41-21)395

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Southern Mississippi (40-21), Duke (35-27), Clemson (35-26), Virginia (32-24), St. John’s (31-23), California (32-20), Tennessee (40-21), South Carolina (28-28), Mississippi (41-27), Oregon (27-29), Washington (28-24), Alabama (30-26), Kentucky (26-29), Southern California (25-29-1), Creighton (41-13), Nebraska (32-24), Ohio St. (36-27), Indiana (37-23), Illinois (36-21), Baylor (35-19), West Virginia (38-22), Kent St. (30-24), Miami, Ohio (37-19), Dallas Baptist (43-20), Missouri St. (20-36), Fresno St. (40-16-1), Loyola Marymount (34-25), Tulane (32-26), Cal Poly (28-28), Rice (26-33), Bryant (40-20), Xavier (27-31), Seton Hall (25-28), Samford (41-19), Wofford (36-25), Nevada-Las Vegas (29-29), Nevada (30-26), Sam Houston St. (31-25), McNeese St. (35-26), Coastal Carolina (36-26-1), Texas St. (36-20), Gonzaga (31-24), San Diego (32-21), Pepperdine (24-25), Grand Canyon (36-24), New Mexico St. (38-17), Sacramento St. (40-25), California Baptist (35-20), Stony Brook (31-23), Binghamton (26-24), Liberty (43-21), Florida Gulf Coast (34-21), Jacksonville (32-27), Stetson (27-32), North Florida (32-25), Virginia Commonwealth (39-19), Dayton (32-26-1), Davidson (29-22), Campbell (37-21), Radford (30-27), N.C. Wilmington (32-31), College of Charleston (36-21), Wright St. (42-17), Oral Roberts (29-26), Harvard (27-16), Pennsylvania (23-18), Quinnipiac (30-29), Canisius (24-29), Florida A&M (27-34), Norfolk St. (24-26), Central Connecticut St. (31-23), Wagner (19-32), Jacksonville St. (39-23), Morehead St. (40-21), Army (35-26), Navy (39-17), Mercer (35-29), Southern (30-19), Alabama St. (28-26).

Logan Lowery

