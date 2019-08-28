STARKVILLE – Mississippi State struggled to get its passing game going consistently last season.
The bright side for the Bulldogs is that they bring back a bulk of their receiving corps again this fall including their top three targets in Osirus Mitchell, Stephen Guidry and Deddrick Thomas.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-5 junior, led the team with 26 catches for 427 yards and four touchdowns while Guidry – a 6-foot-4 senior - grabbed 19 passes for 440 yards and three scores. Thomas also made 19 receptions for 256 yards and a pair of TDs out of the slot.
All three are expected to start in Saturday’s season opener against Louisiana. However, MSU added some help through recruiting and the transfer portal during the offseason.
“I think it is a combination of returning productivity and guys who are new that have a lot of talent,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
Isaiah Zuber arrived as a graduate transfer from Kansas State where he led the Wildcats with 52 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has accumulated 1,321 receiving yards over the course of his career.
“He had a real nice career (at Kansas State),” Moorhead said. “When you are in your last year of eligibility, you are looking to make an impact on a new team.”
The Bulldogs also brought in JaVonta Payton from the junior college level. The former Ole Miss signee and Northwest Community College standout has drawn rave reviews throughout his first fall camp in Starkville.
“He’s got very good speed and unique body control,” Moorhead said. “He has a real quick start, stop and change of direction. He’s got good, natural hands. He’s a guy at the Z-position that could probably play the slot too because he combines good athleticism with a good change of direction.”
State also has a veteran wideout in Malik Dear, who was limited to only one catch last season coming off an ACL injury. Dear is trying to get back on track having caught 45 passes and four touchdowns during his first years.
Sophomores Austin Williams and Devonta Jason along with redshirt freshman Cameron Gardner of Starkville are going into their second seasons on the field. Three of Williams’ 10 catches in 2018 went for touchdowns while Jason grabbed a pair of passes for 42 during his true freshman year.
With the graduation of Jesse Jackson and the transfers of Jamal Couch and Keith Mixon, Mississippi State signed two freshman to fill those shoes for the future. Kyziah Pruitt and Quinton Torbor were both three-star prospects and round out the new additions along with Zuber and Payton.