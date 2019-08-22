Mississippi State offensive tackle Tommy Champion was arrested on campus for speeding and driving with a suspended drivers license on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Jackson was previously arrested by campus police on March 20 for driving with a suspended license, not having insurance and an expired tag.
A team spokesman stated on Thursday morning that “We are aware of the matter and are continuing to collect more information.”
Champion appeared in six games for the Bulldogs last season and is competing for a starting job at tackle during fall camp. He redshirted his initial year at MSU after spending two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Logan Lowery