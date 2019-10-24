STARKVILLE • This time a year ago, Brian Cole II was on the shelf with a torn right pectoral muscle.
Cole suffered the injury in Mississippi State’s fifth game against Florida and it halted what was a promising start to the 2018 season for the safety.
Now a fifth-year senior and a team captain, Cole is trying to makeup for all the time he as lost from last year’s injury and the academic redshirt he was forced to take after transferring in from junior college in 2017.
Through the’ first seven games, Cole has stacked up 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to go along with three kickoff returns for 44 yards.
“I just thank God that I’m back and get another opportunity to get better and play the sport that I love,” Cole said. “I’m grateful to be in the position that I’m in to blitz, cover and do different things to make plays. I thank the coaching staff for putting their trust in me.”
Cole plays the “star” position on MSU’s defense which is essentially a nickel back with outside linebacker responsibilities as well.
“It’s everything in one,” Cole said. “When it comes to football, I work hard and feel like wherever you put me I’ll succeed.”
Cole is currently the only player in the Southeastern Conference with at least one sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hurry, interception, pass break-up, forced fumble and fumble recovery. His seven stops behind the line of scrimmage leads all SEC defensive backs and ranks third in the country in that category.
Oddly enough, though, Cole’s college career began on the other side of the ball. He played in three games as a wide receiver his true freshman season at Michigan before switching to safety as a sophomore when he transferred to East Mississippi Community College.
Cole never envisioned he’d be playing football nearly 900 miles away from his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan, but is grateful to have had the opportunity Mississippi State has awarded him and his degree in business management already in hand.
“I’m really glad I came to Mississippi State and feel like this is part of my journey,” Cole said. “Mississippi State has made me the player I am today coming in with coach (Dan) Mullen and coach (Nick) Savage.
“I feel like Mississippi State is the place I’m supposed to be. With the success that I’m having, you don’t question the path. I’m just thankful that I’m here.”