Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team received a huge boost on Tuesday.
Jordan Danberry’s waiver for a final year of eligibility was approved by the NCAA and the 5-foot-8 guard will be back with the Bulldogs this season.
"This team means a lot to me, and I'm honored and excited to get back on the court," Danberry said. "I'd like to thank the coaches and the compliance department for helping me, as well as the NCAA for granting me another year of eligibility."
The former Arkansas transfer appeared in 67 games for MSU the past two seasons. Danberry started all 36 games last year averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals. She scored in double figures in 13 of 16 SEC games, averaging 14.3 points in conference play.
"I think it's fair," said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. "Jordan has really only played two full seasons in her career. What she adds to this program, team and university is something really special. What a blessing it is to be able to get that fourth year and be able to play on the team we currently have. This instantly impacts our program as we continue to compete for championships."
The Conway, Arkansas native earned her bachelor’s degree last December in business economics and is currently pursuing an MBA.
Logan Lowery