Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead's teams meet again at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. 

Mississippi State’s first true road game of the season will also be its first evening game as well.

The Bulldogs’ game at Auburn on Sept. 28 has been designated for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

MSU has had two 11 a.m. kickoffs as well as 2:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. games leading up to their clash with the Tigers. It is the Bulldogs’ second appearance on ESPN this year.

State beat Auburn 23-9 in Starkville last season but are just 7-29 all-time in games played on The Plains. The Tigers lead the overall series 63-27-2.

