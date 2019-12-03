Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is this year’s recipient of the Conerly Trophy, which is presented annually to the top college football player in the state.
Hill leads the Southeastern Conference with 1,347 yards rushing yards and totaled 11 touchdowns during the regular season. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior from Columbus is the second straight Bulldog to receive the honor and the program’s ninth overall, the most by any school.
Finalists for the Conerly Trophy were quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee (Ole Miss), Jack Abraham (Southern Miss) and Felix Harper (Alcorn State).
Drake Dorbeck of Southern Miss took home the Kent Hull Trophy, which goes to the state’s top offensive lineman.
Logan Lowery