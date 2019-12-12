An extraordinary junior campaign has left Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill ready to take the next step.
Hill, from Columbus, announced Thursday afternoon that he is forgoing a return to Starkville next season in favor of preparing for the NFL draft.
“Just like every kid, it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Hill wrote in a statement that he tweeted out at 1 p.m.
“Over the last week, I have spent many days and nights reflecting on how grateful I am for these last three years at Mississippi State but also deciding what the future holds for me and my family …
“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided it is time for the next chapter in my life and football career.”
In the statement, Hill said he “can't wait to wear the Maroon and White one last time with my brothers” and play in Nashville with the Bulldogs at the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl against Louisville.
Hill rushed for an SEC-best 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He was a first-team All-SEC pick by the Associated Press and a second-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder had eight 100-yard rushing games this year, which ties Anthony Dixon and Nick Fitzgerald for the most in a single-season in school history. He also needs just 45 more yards in the bowl game to break Dixon’s school single-season rushing record.
Hill has played in 36 career games for the Bulldogs and made 23 starts. He has rushed 235 times for 2,474 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 174 yards and another score.
Hill is currently ninth all-time in career rushing at MSU between Dak Prescott (2,521) and James Johnson (2,452).
Hill becomes the second Bulldog underclassmen to declare for the draft early, joining cornerback Cameron Dantzler.