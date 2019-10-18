Mississippi State will hold its annual Maroon Madness event inside Humphrey Coliseum tonight starting at 8.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action with the men participating in a slam dunk contest and a scrimmage by the women. Both teams will also conduct a 3-point shooting competition.
The MSU spirit squad will also be on hand along with three performances by rePercussion.
Admission is free and doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free t-shirt.
Logan Lowery