STARKVILLE • C.J. Morgan vividly remembers looking down at his cleats and then up at the throngs of fans filling Alabama’s Bryant Denny Stadium when the Mississippi State safety made his first career start last season.
Morgan wanted to make sure he took it all in.
“I’d dreamed of that moment for my entire life and then bam! I finally lived it out,” Morgan said. “It’s a surreal feeling.”
It had been a long time coming for Morgan, who had spent the better part of three years buried on the Bulldogs’ depth chart and playing mostly on special teams. He started three of the final four games in 2018 and recorded four tackles in each of those contests along with his second career interception against Arkansas.
“Even when I wasn’t playing last year, I was preparing like a starter day in and day out,” Morgan said. “I would sit at the front of the room and take avid notes. Even though I wasn’t playing, I wouldn’t let that be an excuse for me not to know what I was doing. That gave coach (Bob) Shoop the confidence to put me on the field when my time came.”
Morgan has made the most of his opportunities and does not take any of them for granted. The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Bossier City, Louisiana, has started eight of the last night games for MSU, including all five at free safety this season.
He leads the team with 36 tackles and has four pass deflections, one interception and a half-tackle for loss.
Staying the course
“I can only thank God for it,” Morgan said. “I worked for it and thought it was going to come sooner but I stayed the course and worked hard. I had good friends and teammates pushing and motivating me and a good support system back home.”
During those down periods early in his career, Morgan turned towards his faith to help him through those tough times.
“I just read the Bible,” Morgan said. “Everybody has their trials and tribulations but what makes somebody special is how they persevere through those tough times. I pride myself on perseverance and being mentally tough as well as physically tough.”
With the transfer portal growing more popular each season since its inception, cases like Morgan’s will continue to become more and more rare. He is glad he stuck things out in Starkville and can finally reap his rewards in a starting role as a junior.
“I’ve been around the block a few times and been here a while behind some really good players,” Morgan said. “Everybody gets discouraged and there’s been a couple of times during my career here where I’ve thought about transferring and taking the easy way out. But I stayed the course, stayed patient and waited for my number to be called. It’s been a long road but I’m proud of myself for sticking through it.”