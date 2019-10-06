Mississippi State’s Anderson Peters is the undisputed king of the javelin in 2019.
Competing on Sunday, the final day of the IAAF World Championships in Doha, the 21-year-old Peters took the lead with his first throw and defeated a field of the event’s elite for his native Grenada.
Peters’ fourth attempt, 86.89 meters (285 feet, 1 inch) was icing on the cake after his opening 86.69m (284-5).
“I didn’t think 86 meters would be enough to win gold,” Peters said. “I was up against 90-meter men throwing high 88s all season.”
Peters added the world gold medal to championships this season in the SEC, NCAA and Pan American Games meets. Two years ago, at the worlds in London, he finished 20th.
“It’s possible for everybody to become a world champion,” Peters said. “You just have to want it as badly as I do.”
Rivals fall short
Estonia’s Magnus Kirt, who entered as the world leader, won the silver with a best throw of 86.21m (282-10) on his second attempt. He retired after injuring his shoulder while fouling on his fifth throw.
Germany’s Johannes Vetter, the reigning world champion, won the bronze with a 85.37m (280-1) on his second attempt. He fouled on his final throw.
Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany failed to make the finals.
“Words cannot explain how happy and proud I am of Anderson Peters right now,” MSU associate head coach April Thomas said. “He had has checked off one of his goals in life, of being a world champion.”
Peters extended his winning streak to 10 consecutive meets and has won 16 of 20 meets since he began competing collegiately. He has never finished a meet off the podium.