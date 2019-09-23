STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s quarterback situation remains very much a mystery as the Bulldogs begin preparing to play at No. 7 Auburn this week.
An injury to Tommy Stevens’ right throwing shoulder has hampered the senior for the past three games and kept him out entirely last week against Kentucky.
“We anticipate him coming back and practicing on Tuesday but we’ll just have to see where it goes,” MSU coach Joe Moorhead told reporters on Monday. “If Tommy’s not able to go then Garrett (Shrader) will be the starter.”
Shrader, a true freshman, has filled in during Stevens’ absence and completed 28 of 45 passes for 302 yards and one interception while also rushing 30 times for 223 yards and one touchdown.
“His ability to make plays by design or improvisation is probably the biggest thing that stuck out,” Moorhead said. “The great ones can extend plays with their feet and make something when something is not necessarily there. ... I think he plays more mature than most true freshmen.”
Whichever signal caller has been behind center this season, MSU has been able to pass the ball much more accurately than in 2018. Stevens (65.5) and Shrader (62.2) have combined to complete 64 percent of their throws while the Bulldogs had just a 51.1 completion percentage as a team last season.
“I think we’re throwing the ball a lot better now than we did at any point last year,” Moorhead said.
Moorhead described his quarterback quandary as being “a fluid situation” this week and will take a wait and see approach to ensure Stevens is capable of starting Saturday’s contest.
“It’s all contingent on where Tommy is at, how healthy he is and what we need the quarterback to do to win this game and be 1-0 this week,” Moorhead said. “As always, we want to do what’s best for the team first but also be mindful of the individual as well and we’ll do that in this case.”