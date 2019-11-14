STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will try to start off the season 3-0 when it hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. tonight on SEC Network.
The Bulldogs have averaged 72 points per game and shot 52.4 percent from the field in their wins over Florida International and Sam Houston State to open the year. Senior guard Tyson Carter has been MSU’s most prolific scorer at 25.5 points per game.
Louisiana-Monroe is 2-1 and coming off a 63-57 setback at Texas A&M on Monday. Senior guard JD Williams paces the Warhawks averaging 19 points with junior guard Michael Ertel following closely behind at 18.7 points.
“They have two very good guards that are both all-league players returning, Williams and Ertel,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “Ertel is a kid out of Indiana where you learn how to shoot a basketball before you learn how to walk. You can see that in this kid, he’s got a stroke that’s unbelievable. Williams is really a good slasher that can also shoot the 3. We’ll have our hands full.”
The Bulldogs are 13-2 all-time against ULM and have won nine straight in the series. State claimed a 78-63 in the previous meeting on Nov. 11, 2011 in Starkville.