Mississippi State will get this weekend off and returns to action on Oct. 12 at Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
It marks the fifth day game for the Bulldogs this season and third time they’ve kicked off at 11 a.m.
Tennessee leads the all-time series 28-16-1 overall and are 13-7 in Knoxville. The Volunteers have won six of the last seven meetings in the series although MSU claimed a 41-31 victory the last time they played in Starkville in 2012.
The Bulldogs’ last trip to Neyland Stadium came in Sylvester Croom’s final season in 2008 and resulted in a 34-3 loss.