Vic Schaefer is bringing more than his staff with him to Texas.
Deyona Gaston, one of two players to sign with Schaefer at Mississippi State in the fall, decided to de-commit from the Bulldogs and play for Schaefer and the Longhorns.
“i had to make a decision on wether stay or go with them, and i decided to decommit from Mississippi State and take my academics and college basketball To play and learn at University of Texas,” Gaston tweeted. “i wanna thank the Mississippi girls for being there and help me with anything i needed, i really appreciated it, But I Guess ill be staying in Texas a little be longer.”
The 6-foot-2 four-star forward from Pearland, Texas was rated the No. 90 overall recruit in the 2020 class by espnW.
Gaston’s departure leaves five-star guard Madison Hayes as MSU’s lone signee.
Logan Lowery