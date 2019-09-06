STARKVILLE – For the second-straight season, the Mississippi State baseball program and head coach Chris Lemonis have welcomed a top-15 recruiting class to campus according to Baseball America. The publication tabbed the Bulldogs' 2019 signing class as the No. 6 class in the country.
The No. 6 ranking is the third-highest for the Diamond Dawgs since Baseball American began ranking recruiting classes in 2000, sitting behind only the 2000 (No. 3) and 2015 (No. 4) classes. Overall, Mississippi State has been ranked on nine occasions by the publication, with five of those top-10 classes.
For Lemonis and his staff – including assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Jake Gautreau, and assistant coaches Scott Foxhall and Kyle Cheesebrough – it marks the second-straight class ranked among the top 15 by Baseball America, as the 2018 class was tabbed No. 12.
Mississippi State welcomed 23 newcomers to campus when classes started in August, including 13 freshmen, eight junior college transfers and two four-year college graduate transfers.
Of the 13 freshmen, 11 of them earned at least one all-state honor in their careers and six sat among Baseball America's final Top 500 for the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft: Will Bednar (No. 190), Landon Sims (No. 198), Logan Tanner (No. 312), KC Hunt (No. 313), Kyte McDonald (No. 415) and Davis Rokose (No. 480).
Among the eight junior college transfers, Brandon Pimentel and Houston Harding each earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Jared Shemper was selected to NJCAA USA National Team in 2018 and competed at the National Baseball Congress World Series.
2019 Baseball American Top 25 Recruiting Classes
1. Vanderbilt
2. Ole Miss
3. Florida
4. TCU
5. UCLA
6. Mississippi State
7. LSU
8. Arizona State
9. Auburn
10. Texas
11. South Carolina
12. Miami
13. Clemson
14. Oklahoma State
15. Alabama
16. Virginia
17. North Carolina
18. Georgia Tech
19. Stanford
20. Louisville
21. Maryland
22. Oklahoma
23. Texas A&M
24. Arizona
25. BYU