Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis signed the No. 6 recruiting class in the country according to Baseball America. 

 AP Photo | Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE – For the second-straight season, the Mississippi State baseball program and head coach Chris Lemonis have welcomed a top-15 recruiting class to campus according to Baseball America. The publication tabbed the Bulldogs' 2019 signing class as the No. 6 class in the country.

The No. 6 ranking is the third-highest for the Diamond Dawgs since Baseball American began ranking recruiting classes in 2000, sitting behind only the 2000 (No. 3) and 2015 (No. 4) classes. Overall, Mississippi State has been ranked on nine occasions by the publication, with five of those top-10 classes.

For Lemonis and his staff – including assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Jake Gautreau, and assistant coaches Scott Foxhall and Kyle Cheesebrough – it marks the second-straight class ranked among the top 15 by Baseball America, as the 2018 class was tabbed No. 12.

Mississippi State welcomed 23 newcomers to campus when classes started in August, including 13 freshmen, eight junior college transfers and two four-year college graduate transfers.

Of the 13 freshmen, 11 of them earned at least one all-state honor in their careers and six sat among Baseball America's final Top 500 for the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft: Will Bednar (No. 190), Landon Sims (No. 198), Logan Tanner (No. 312), KC Hunt (No. 313), Kyte McDonald (No. 415) and Davis Rokose (No. 480).

Among the eight junior college transfers, Brandon Pimentel and Houston Harding each earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Jared Shemper was selected to NJCAA USA National Team in 2018 and competed at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

2019 Baseball American Top 25 Recruiting Classes

1. Vanderbilt

2. Ole Miss

3. Florida

4. TCU

5. UCLA

6. Mississippi State

7. LSU

8. Arizona State

9. Auburn

10. Texas

11. South Carolina

12. Miami

13. Clemson

14. Oklahoma State

15. Alabama

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Georgia Tech

19. Stanford

20. Louisville

21. Maryland

22. Oklahoma

23. Texas A&M

24. Arizona

25. BYU

