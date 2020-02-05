Welcome to national signing day, the February edition. This used to be the biggest day of the year for some folks but Mississippi State has done a good job the past few years wrapping up its class during the early signing period in December and this year is no different.
Former head coach Joe Moorhead and his staff did an excellent job signing the bulk of the Bulldogs' class early and today Mike Leach will try to put the finishing touches on it. Here's a story about what to expect from today.
Leach will meet with the media at 2 p.m. today to discuss the class and then his assistant coaches - which were finalized on Tuesday - will speak for the first time.
I got a little later start than usual on national signing day so let's get you caught up on what has transpired so far.
7:07 a.m. Mississippi State's first letter of intent is in. It's from three-star defensive end Jamari Stewart of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He committed to the Bulldogs last night.
7:28 a.m. Former Mississippi State running back signee La'Damian Webb, who inked with the Bulldogs in 2018, has signed with Florida State. Webb is currently at Jones County Junior College.
8:22 a.m. It will please a lot of you reading this to know that Starkville three-star wide receiver Rufus Harvey has flipped his commitment from Arkansas State to MSU. He has officially signed with the Bulldogs as well.
8:25 a.m. Mississippi Delta Community College three-star cornerback Kyle Cass signed his letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs. Cass committed to the Bulldogs on Monday.
8:30 a.m. Madison Central three-star offensive lineman Dylan Spencer kept his commitment and signed with Missouri.
9:19 a.m. Former MSU commitment Alex Adams, a three-star wide receiver from South Pike, has signed with LSU.
9:28 a.m. It's officially official now. Stanford graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Costello will play his final season in Starkville after signing with the Bulldogs.