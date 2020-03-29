STARKVILLE • Reggie Perry is ready to take his talents to the next level.
The Mississippi State sophomore and reigning SEC Co-Player of the Year announced on Sunday afternoon that he is forgoing his final two years of eligibility and entering the NBA Draft.
“After much prayer, meditation and talking with my parents, my siblings and coach (Ben) Howland, it is time for me to continue my life on the next level of basketball as a professional,” Perry said. “Thank you Mississippi State fans for embracing me as soon as I decided to be a Bulldog. Thank you to the student section that chanted my name at the home games. That not only inspired me to continue to work hard but also to be a thorn in our opponent’s side.
“A special thank you to my teammates that have loved me through thick and thin, believed in me and the brotherhood that we have established in these two years, I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you coach Howland for pushing me to places that I never knew I would be able to go and always telling me the truth.”
Perry led the conference with 10.1 rebounds this past season to go along with 17.4 points and shot 50 percent from the field. He also topped the league with 17 double-doubles and totaled 26 for his career, the most by any MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Thomasville, Georgia, appeared in 65 career games for the Bulldogs with 49 starts. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for his career and scored in double figures 46 times.
Perry was also the 2019-20 Bailey Howell Award winner as the state’s top college player and is the son of former MSU point guard Al Perry. He is currently projected as the 20th overall pick by NBADraft.net.