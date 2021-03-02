STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s midweek game against Southern Miss has been moved back a day to Wednesday at 6 p.m., the school announced on Monday.
It's a neutral-site game that will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl. It was rescheduled due to forecasted weather moving through the area early in the week.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday.
After a series victory over Tulane this weekend, Mississippi State moved up in the college baseball polls. The Bulldogs, at 5-2, are now ranked No. 3 in the nation by D1Baseball.
Mississippi State lost the Friday night game to Tulane before recording walk off victories in both the Saturday and Sunday games.
Southern Miss (4-3) won the series over Connecticut this weekend. The Golden Eagles won the Friday and Saturday matchup before UConn won the series finale, 10-7.