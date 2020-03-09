JACKSON • For the third year in a row, Mississippi State athletes swept the Howell and Gillom trophies given the to the top men’s and women’s college basketball players in the state.
In ceremonies Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, sophomore forward Reggie Perry won the Howell Trophy while freshman forward Rickea Jackson took home the Gillom Trophy from the women’s side.
It marks the fifth time an MSU men’s and women’s player won the awards in the same year.
Perry picked up the honor after former Bulldog Quinndary Weatherspoon had won it the previous two years. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia, leads the Southeastern Conference with 17 double-doubles, including 13 over his last 20 games.
Perry also tops the SEC in rebounding at 10.1 per game and ranks sixth in scoring at 17.4 points. He is one of only six Power 5 players averaging a double-double.
Perry is the eighth MSU player to win the Howell Trophy, which ties the Bulldogs with as many winners as the rest of the schools in the state combined: Ole Miss (5), Southern Miss (1), Jackson State (1) and Delta State (1).
Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree and Tougaloo College junior forward Ledarius Woods (ICC) were the other Howell Trophy finalists.
Jackson is the sixth straight Gillom Trophy winner for the Bulldogs joining Teaira McCowan (2019) and Victoria Vivians, who is the only four-time winner of either of the awards.
The 6-foot-2 native of Detroit, Michigan leads ninth-ranked Mississippi State averaging 15.1 points and reached double figures in 23 of 33 games so far this season. Jackson also recorded 18 games in which she scored 15 points or more including eight 20-point performances.
Jackson’s teammate – sophomore center Jessika Carter – and Delta State senior forward Quantesha Patterson (East Webster) were the other two finalists.
Jackson is the ninth overall winner of the Gillom Trophy from MSU. Delta State has had three previous winners and Jamierra Faulkner of Southern Miss was the last non-Bulldog to claim the honor in 2014.