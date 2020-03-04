Mississippi State dropped 10 spots to No. 18 in this week’s rankings following a 2-3 showing last week.
The Diamond Dogs (7-4) will try to put their problems in the past as they travels to Trustmark Park in Pearl to play in-state rival Southern Miss tonight at 6.
Junior left-hander Houston Harding (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will make his second straight midweek start for MSU. Harding gave up three runs and three walks with seven strikeouts in four innings last week against Alcorn State.
The Golden Eagles send sophomore southpaw Drew Boyd (0-0, 7.71) for his second start.
USM (9-3) is coming off 3-1 showing at the Lake Area Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana over the weekend.
State is 83-42 all-time against the Golden Eagles and 5-4 against them in Pearl. The Bulldogs took two of three from the Golden Eagles last year in Starkville.
Logan Lowery