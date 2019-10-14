There will be another early kickoff for Mississippi State on Oct. 26 when the Bulldogs meet Texas A&M in College Station at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
It marks the seventh time in the first eight games that the Bulldogs play during the day and the fourth time they’ve started at 11 a.m.
MSU leads the all-time series 7-5 over the Aggies and is currently riding a three-game winning streak in the series. The Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 28-13 in Starkville last season and won 35-14 during their last trip to Kyle Field in 2017.