Stewart Reese, a three-year starter on the offensive line at Mississippi State, entered the transfer portal on Thursday and is eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Reese started 26 straight games at right tackle for the Bulldogs during the 2017-18 seasons before moving inside last year. The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Fort Pierce, Florida started eight of 11 games at right guard during his junior campaign.
Florida is the favorite for Reese’s services. He could finish out his college career alongside his brother, David, who is a sophomore linebacker for the Gators but also reunite with Dan Mullen and his staff in Gainesville.
Reese is the fourth MSU player to enter the transfer portal in the past month. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett landed at Florida State, offensive lineman Brevyn Jones at Illinois and quarterback Keytaon Thompson is headed to Virginia.
Logan Lowery