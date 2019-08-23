Mississippi State will hold its annual football fan day inside the Palmeiro Center on Saturday.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the autograph session with Bulldog players and coach Joe Moorhead lasting from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Players will only sign free schedule posters handed out at the event while Moorhead will autograph one personal item per fan.
The event also features inflatables and free drinks as well as appearances by Bully and the MSU spirit squads.
Admission is free as is parking, available in the Palmeiro-Griffis, Humphrey Coliseum and MSU Soccer Field lots. The Seal Football Complex lot will be closed.
Logan Lowery