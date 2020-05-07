Mississippi State is one step closer to finalizing its men’s basketball schedule with the announcement that the Bulldogs will take on Dayton on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving.
It will be the third time in four years that MSU has faced the Flyers. The Bulldogs edged Dayton 61-59 in Starkville in 2017 and also won 65-58 the following year in Dayton. State is 3-0 all-time against the Flyers, also owning a 56-54 win in Dayton in 1975.
Also squaring off in the Holiday Hoopsgiving this year are Alabama vs. Clemson, Auburn vs. Memphis and LSU vs. South Florida. Tipoff times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
Logan Lowery