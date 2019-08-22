Mississippi State will wear special black uniforms for its SEC opener against Kentucky on Sept. 21.
The contest is designated as a “blackout” game for the fans and the Bulldogs will don a black jersey and black pants that acknowledges the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability on campus.
The T.K. Martin Center provides assistive technology for individuals to participate in educational, vocational and leisure activities.
The color-shifting stripes on MSU’s jersey and pants have graphics replicating a computer’s circuit board.
The Bulldogs are one of seven teams that will wear Adidas “Selfless” uniforms this season. All proceeds from the sale of State’s replica jerseys will go to the T.K. Martin Center.
Logan Lowery