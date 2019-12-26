A pair of Mississippi State track stars, including the reigning world champion in the javelin, have decided to turn pro.
Juniors Anderson Peters and Marco Arop will pass up their final two seasons of college eligibility after big performances at the IAAF World Championships in October and Pan Am Games titles in August.
Javelin specialist Peters, from Grenada, won consecutive SEC and NCAA titles in 2018-19. Middle distance runner Arop, from Canada, was twice the NCAA runner-up in the 800 and was the youngest finalist at that distance in the 2019 Worlds.
At Mississippi State, they helped the Bulldogs to consecutive top-15 finishes at the NCAA outdoor national championships.
“What Anderson and Marco have done for our program is unmatched,” head coach Chris Woods said. “I’m extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with them as closely as I have.”
Peters will turn his attention to quest for gold at the 2020 Olympics.
“After the world champ- ionships, I’ve been considering what path my future will take,” Peters said. “There’s only one other gold medal that I can win, which is the Olympic championship.”
Arop’s competitive career began just a year before he enrolled at MSU.
“This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was one I would have to make eventually,” Arop said. “Although I won’t be running in a Bulldog uniform anymore, I’ll still be a Bulldog for life.”