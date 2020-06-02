Mississippi State transfer defensive back Jarrian Jones has flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Florida State.
In doing so he follows the path of former MSU defensive lineman Fabien Lovett.
Lovett never made a public announcement for Ole Miss, as did Jones, but he too was believed to be headed to Oxford.
Lovett confirmed his choice as Florida State on social media Saturday. Jones announced Monday.
As they tend to do in recruiting opinions vary on how the players reached this point, but neither, it appears, will be at Ole Miss.