No. 8 Mississippi State travels to California this weekend to take on No. 25 Long Beach State in a three-game series starting tonight at 8 p.m.
The series continues Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
It will be the first road trip of the season for the Diamond Dogs (5-2) against an opponent they have only played once. Long Beach State eliminated MSU from the 1993 East Regional in Tallahassee, Florida, with a 2-1 victory.
The Dirtbags are off to a 6-2 start and have won three-straight games. Long Beach State won a series from then 18th-ranked Wake Forest last weekend and also defeated San Diego 10-3 at home on Tuesday.
MSU coach Chris Lemonis did not have an update on starting pitcher JT Ginn (arm soreness) so the Bulldogs will start graduate right-hander Carlisle Koestler (0-0, 5.40 ERA) on the mound tonight opposed by a Long Beach State pitching staff that has compiled a 1.66 team ERA.
Logan Lowery