STARKVILLE • The outlook for Mississippi State men’s basketball is much brighter entering the month of February.
The Bulldogs started 0-3 in conference play but have since reeled off four-straight SEC victories. MSU will try to extend that winning streak today, taking on Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.
“We’re playing our best basketball of the year right now,” said MSU coach Ben Howland.
The Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 SEC) hold wins over Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas and Florida during that stretch and their only two defeats in the last three weeks were one-point road losses at LSU and Oklahoma.
“We’ve stepped it up on defense and have been moving the ball better,” said MSU guard Tyson Carter. “Those are two things that we’ve stepped up and that’s contributing to the reason why we’ve been winning.”
A common theme during State’s losses to LSU and Oklahoma and even its road win at Florida on Tuesday is starting slow. The Bulldogs fell behind by double digits in the first half in all three of those contests and had to mount comebacks to have a chance at the end.
“You just have to credit our team for hanging tough, continuing to believe in themselves and not giving in,” Howland said. “I’m so proud of them for that in each of those cases.”
Reggie Perry continues to average a double-double on the season for Mississippi State. The sophomore forward is producing 16.9 points and 10 rebounds per game and has posted 11 double-doubles in 20 games, including four of his last six outings.
Junior Nick Weatherspoon has also settled in at point guard. In his last four contests, Weatherspoon has dished out 24 assists and only turned the ball over five times.
MSU still has some work to do on its NCAA Tournament resume. ESPN bracketologist has the Bulldogs in his “first four out” category and the team enters today’s game with a No. 42 NET ranking.
Mississippi State is no stranger to Tennessee. The Bulldogs have faced off against the Volunteers four times in the past two seasons and lost each match-up. Tennessee won 71-54 in Knoxville last season and eliminated State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, 83-76.
“I’ve told the guys that haven’t played Tennessee that this is not going to be an easy game,” Weatherspoon said. “I know that they’re one of the most physical teams in the SEC. I’m just trying to stress that to some of our new guys because they older guys already know how they play.”
The Vols (12-8, 4-3 SEC) have lost their last two games, at No. 3 Kansas 74-68 and at home on Tuesday to Texas A&M, 63-58.
Senior guard Jordan Bowden tops Tennessee scoring at 12.7 points and reached double figures in both games against the Bulldogs last year.