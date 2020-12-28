STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s SEC home opener on Sunday against Vanderbilt has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing and quarantining within the Vanderbilt program.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. No make-up date has been announced.
Mississippi State (5-1) opens \SEC play on Thursday at Georgia at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs then travel to Florida on January 7 and will play its first home SEC game on January 10 against Ole Miss.