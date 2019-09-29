STARKVILLE – After getting a glimpse of what was to come this year during the summer, Mississippi State officially began the 2019-20 season with its first practice Saturday morning in Humphrey Coliseum.
This summer, the Bulldogs earned the opportunity to represent the United States of America at the World University Games in Naples, Italy. State posted a 6-1 record and brought home the silver medal while competing against top-25 caliber teams.
"I think we are ahead for sure because we practiced in June like it was January," said head coach Vic Schaefer. "I think it certainly helped us and gave us a chance to get ahead a little bit. Our kids understand the importance of preparing, and I was really pleased with our first day."
After opening practice with some offensive skill work, State transitioned into "Bulldog," the team's 5-on-5 fast-paced scrimmage situation. MSU then wrapped the workout with defensive work that included full-court defending, rebounding and blocking out drills.
"I thought we had a really workout today," said Schaefer. "I thought our kids were locked in. There was a lot of energy in the building. I really love the way Jordan Danberry is trying to lead our team right now."
As State begins preparing for a run at a third consecutive SEC title, the Bulldogs are led by Danberry, who ranked third on the team in scoring (13.1 ppg) and second in assists (125) and steals (65) after starting all 36 games a year ago. She's joined by juniors Chloe Bibby and Andra Espinoza-Hunter as MSU's returning starters.
Bibby spent the summer recovering from a knee injury that cost her the second half of last season. Before the injury, she scored in double figures in 14 games and was averaging 11.9 ppg to go along with 45-percent shooting clip from beyond the arc.
Espinoza-Hunter stepped into the starting role after Bibby's injury and provided a deep threat for Mississippi State. The team-leader in threes (68) knocked down an SEC Tournament-record eight 3-pointers to help Mississippi State win its first SEC Tournament Championship.
Jessika Carter, Bre'Amber Scott, Myah Taylor and Xaria Wiggins were all contributors last season and will play a big role in filling the void left by last year's seniors. Promise Taylor, who made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017-18, is able to play this year after sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Schaefer and his staff signed the highest-rated class in program history with four top-100 players. Rickea Jackson highlighted the class as Mississippi State's first ever McDonald's All-American signee. The two-time Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year was the top overall scorer (22.2 ppg) at the World University Games and ranked second in field-goal percentage (.532).
Jackson was joined by Jayla Hemingway, Aliyah Matharu and JaMya Mingo-Young to make up the freshman class. Matharu was named the 2019 espnW HoopGurlz Stock-Riser of the Year after averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 steals per game for one of the nation's top teams. Hemingway was the 2019 Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year and is the all-time leading scorer at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, with 2,599 points. Mingo-Young led her high school to back-to-back state titles en route to consecutive Class 3A Most Outstanding Player honors.
Mississippi State also received a pair of transfers during the offseason in Sidney Cooks and Yemiyah Morris. Cooks, who was a 2017 McDonald's All-American, must sit out a year after transferring from Michigan State, while Morris came from junior college and is eligible immediately. Morris came on strong at the end of the World University Games, averaging 10.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the medal bracket.
Mississippi State hosts Lubbock Christian on Nov. 4 for an exhibition before officially opening the campaign at home on Nov. 9 against Southern Miss.