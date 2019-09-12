Mississippi State put the final touches on its women’s basketball schedule by announcing it will be traveling north of the border this season.
The Bulldogs will participate in the Greater Victoria Invitational on the University of Victoria campus in British Columbia.
Vic Schaefer’s squad begins the tournament against San Francisco on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. and will play either Green Bay or Bowling Green the following day.
The final day of the tournament – including the championship game – will be held on Nov. 30. Stanford, Syracuse, Houston and Cal Baptist are the other teams that comprise the field.
MSU holds a perfect 5-0 record all-time against the field.
Logan Lowery