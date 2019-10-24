Mississippi State sophomore wide receiver Devonta Jason has entered the transfer portal according to a team spokesman.
Jason has only appeared in two games this season and has not recorded any statistics. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from New Orleans has been suspended for a majority of the season for a violation of team rules.
Jason played in all 13 games as a true freshman last year, catching two passes for 42 yards. The former four-star prospect held 23 offers out of high school including LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M from the SEC.
Logan Lowery