BATON ROUGE, La. • The Pirate stormed into the Bayou and knocked off the defending national champions on Saturday.
Mississippi State stunned No. 6-ranked LSU, 44-34, in Mike Leach’s Mississippi State debut to open the 2020 college football season. Graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello excelled in his debut, passing for 623 yards and five touchdowns in Leach’s signature Air Raid offense.
Costello’s 623 passing yards broke both the SEC’s single-game passing records.
“The thought that I was pleased with was that we played together as a team,” Leach said. “We didn’t play perfect and we weren’t necessarily consistent, but we did play together. We kept pushing one another and never emotionally backed off our focus.”
Neither offense could get much going in the first quarter, and Mississippi State (1-0, 1-0) led 3-0 after a Brandon Ruiz 35-yard field goal. Mississippi State forced four-consecutive punts on the first four LSU (0-1, 0-1) drives, but the LSU defense put the Tigers on the board.
Jabril Cox scored the first touchdown of the game on a 14-yard interception return.
Costello responded by throwing two touchdown passes, one to Tyrell Shaves and one to Osirus Mitchell, to put the Bulldogs up 17-14 at halftime.
To open up the second half, took a 24-20 lead after a Cade York field goal and a 37-yard touchdown pass from Myles Brennan to Terrace Marshall Jr.
The next offensive play, however, Kylin Hill caught a pass on a wheel route and scored a 75-yard pass. Hill had previously entered the locker room and that was his first play since returning to the field.
Hill finished the game with a game-high eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. He added 34 rushing yards.
“Kylin had a heck of a game,” Leach said.
Costello then hooked up with Austin Williams on a 9-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 34-24.
Madness then ensued.
Costello threw an interception in Mississippi State territory, and LSU cut it to a one-possession game on a Brennan 33-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Jr. On Mississippi State’s next play, Costello fumbled on a strip-sack and LSU tied the game with a 40-yard field goal.
On Mississippi State’s next drive, Costello appeared to have fumbled again, but it was ruled an incomplete pass. The next play, Costello hit Tyrell Shavers for a 37-yard pass which then led to a Ruiz 43-yard field goal to put Mississippi State up, 37-34.
Mississippi State forced a punt on the following defensive drive, and Costello capped the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass to put MSU up 10 points with 3:39 left in the game.
“There was a sequence of plays there where I don’t know, to be fully authentic,” Costello said of his back-to-back turnovers. “I had a full body cramp on the pass I just kind of let go then took a fumble. … We kept battling. With this group, I don’t feel like we ever lose momentum. We are always in attack mode.”