STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Jackson Fristoe earned weekly honors for his pitching performance on Sunday.
Fristoe was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Fristoe earned his third career start against Kent State on Sunday, and the right-hander pitched six perfect innings and helped lead the Bulldogs to a combined no-hitter. He finished the day with eight strikeouts on 87 pitches, 56 of which were strikes.
His six innings on Sunday was the longest outing of his career and the longest outing for any MSU starting pitcher this year. Fristoe has pitched 13 innings this season and has a 1-0 record with a 1.38 era. He has allowed only five hits, walked four batters and struck out 19 batters.