Mississippi State shortstop Kamren James may have found his groove ahead of the Bulldogs’ weekend series.
No. 5-ranked Mississippi State hosts Tulane for a three-game series this weekend. Game one begins today at Dudy Noble Field at 4 p.m.
James, a second-year freshman due to COVID-19, struggled in Mississippi State’s opening weekend series in Arlington, Texas. He finished the weekend 1 of 13 from the plate with his only hit coming in his last plate appearance.
He turned that around on Wednesday, when he went 4 for 5 at the plate against Jackson State with a double, home run and three RBI. With his four-hit game, he pulled his batting average up from .071 to .263.
“I had a good spring and I was putting good swings on balls and barreling balls,” James said on Wednesday. “I only struck out twice against Texas and none against TCU and Texas Tech. I was seeing the ball well but that’s just the game of baseball.
You’ll be really good one weekend and might struggle the next. You just have to keep going and stay confident.”
Rotation questions
His improvement at the plate is much needed for the Mississippi State offense, but the biggest question entering the Tulane series is the starting rotation.
Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State’s ace, will pitch tonight as scheduled. He pitched in the Texas win last Friday and allowed one run, six hits and struck out seven batters in four innings.
But Saturday starter Will Bednar is still questionable. He missed the opening weekend due to waking up with a stiff neck the day of his scheduled start. Normal Sunday starter Eric Cerantola, who missed the opening weekend due to contact tracing with COVID, will pitch on Saturday, the team announced Thursday on Twitter.
“We will know more on them by Friday,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We have to get through everything on Friday. They’re still progressing and doing, but we are still TBA in those spots for the weekend.”
Landon Sims could be a replacement starter for Sunday afternoon. He came out of the bullpen during the weekend and pitched four perfect innings with 10 strikeouts against Texas. He was named the SEC’s co-pitcher of the week for his performance.
Houston Harding could also be that starter. He pitched 3.1 innings in the loss to TCU last weekend and gave up one unearned run.
Any pitcher who steps on the mound could have their hands full with a solid hitting Tulane club. The Green Wave are 2-2 this year but are averaging just over six runs per game. Tulane is hitting .248 while three players have over a .350 average.