Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson has the phrase “You Belong” written on the brim of his hat, and the junior reliever certainly proved he belonged on the biggest stage in college baseball Tuesday night.
In front of a crowd of over 24,000 baseball fans, Johnson pitched a career-high five innings and 74 pitches on Tuesday night as No. 7 Mississippi State beat No. 4 Vanderbilt, 13-2, to tie the best-of-three College World Series championship series, 1-1.
Johnson, who earned his fourth win of the year, relieved MSU starting pitcher Houston Harding in the top of the fifth inning, leading 6-1, and never looked back.
He allowed only one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high seven Commodores in the win.
“Coming in, I was just like pound the zone,” Johnson said. “(Chris) Lemonis made it very clear. His go-to saying is pound the zone and we'll have a good chance to win. That's what I wanted to do for the team. And it was a dream come true to be out there and get in front of that crowd. It was like a home game.”
This is Johnson’s first year in the Maroon and white.
The junior reliever went to Copiah Academy in high school, the same school as MSU legend Hunter Renfroe. But after high school, the pitcher took the JUCO route and played two years at Hinds community college.
He’s always been a starting pitcher, but with a loaded MSU pitching staff, Johnson was needed to be a bullpen arm.
And when he pitched his first appearance out of the bullpen in the regular season this year, Johnson prayed to himself to show everyone that he belonged.
Johnson likely made his last appearance of the season on Tuesday night, and pitched Mississippi State one win away from its first national championship in school history.
If that was in fact his last appearance of the year, he finishes his first season in Starkville with a 4-0 record and a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings of work.
He more than proved that he belonged.
“I got ‘You belong’ right there,” Johnson said as he pointed to his hat. “And that's what, when I talked to the Lord before the inning, I’m like, ‘Lord, you got me here. Just be with me. Get me through this and all glory to you. Some people see you through me.’”
And while Johnson pitched MSU to a winner-take-all Game 3 with his career-night, he also helped save Mississippi State’s bullpen for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Mississippi State used only two pitchers and was able to get the five bullpen pitchers who pitched on Monday rest, but most importantly, Johnson got closer Landon Sims another full day of rest.
He did that by pitching nearly twice as much as he'd pitched in a game all year - five innings on 74 pitches with seven strikeouts. Johnson hadn't pitched over 2 2/3 in a game game this year, and his previous high in pitches in one appearance was 43 pitches.
“Tonight was twice as many pitches as I've thrown this year,” Johnson said. “The whole thing is, I think that was twice as many innings I've been in this year. And I love doing it. It's awesome. Gives you the adrenaline rush.”