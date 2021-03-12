STARKVILLE – Junior infielder Landon Jordan has left the Mississippi State baseball program, head coach Chris Lemonis announced on Friday night.
Jordan, from Poplarville, has played in 12 games this season and appeared in 61 total games during his three year career in Starkville.
He started nine games at third base this year and was hitting .281 with two hits and five RBIs.
“Landon is no longer with us,” Lemonis said. “He decided he didn’t want to be on the team anymore. We sat down and spoke and he’s going to move in another direction.”
Jordan has started 30 games in his career and has been stellar in the field. He has never made an error in 40 chances at the hot corner. He had 13 putouts and 27 assists in his career.
After starting eight of the first nine games of the season, Jordan was benched following last Saturday’s loss to Kent State.
Freshman Kamren James, who played shortstop the first nine games, has started at third base the last four games while true freshman Lane Forsythe has taken over at shortstop.
James was moved over after committing six errors at shortstop in the first 10 games. He has made zero errors in five chances at third base.
Forsythe has made only one error in 11 chances at shortstop since he was put in the lineup, and he is hitting .538. He is 7 of 13 at the plate with one double and one RBI.
“I was surprised at the news, but we have some really talented guys so it’s just next man up,” Lemonis said. “We’ll have somebody step in there. Obviously we are disappointed, but some of the younger guys and some of the older guys will step in there and give us an opportunity to win games.”