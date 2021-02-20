ARLINGTON, Texas • The Mississippi State baseball team used a dominant pitching performance to open up the season with a Top 10 win on Saturday.
No. 7 Mississippi State beat No. 9 Texas, 8-3, in the season-opening game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The game kicked off the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown, which features six Top 10 teams.
Mississippi State (1-0) used four pitchers – Christian MacLeod and relievers Landon Sims, Riley Self and Spencer Price.
They combined to allow nine hits, three earned runs and struck out 18 batters.
“This was a pretty cool experience and I’m really happy with the way we played,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I thought we pitched well and got out of some jams with some great performances. I thought we defended well and man, what a gritty approach at the plate.”
MacLeod got the Opening Day start and allowed only one run in four innings. He struck out seven batters while the MSU offense offered up a 5-0 lead.
Landon Jordan and Drew McGowan each had RBI singles in the second inning, while designated hitter Luke Hancock (Houston HS) drove in two runs on a solo home run in the fourth inning and a RBI single in the fifth. He finished the day 3 for 3.
MacLeod and the Bulldogs ran into their first bit of trouble in the bottom of the fifth. With MSU leading 5-0, Texas (0-1) led off the inning with a solo home run and strung together four-straight hits against MacLeod. With the bases loaded and no outs, Lemonis pulled MacLeod and put freshman Landon Sims into the game.
Sims proceeded to strike out the side to escape the jam and kept MSU up 5-1. Sims then came back out in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and was nearly untouchable.
He struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced and allowed no hits or walks. He threw 58 pitches with 37 of them being strikes.
“Those are the situations you come to Mississippi State for – those big time situations in front of all our fans who traveled all the way out here,” Sims said of his fifth inning. “But after that third out it was a pretty good feeling. I like to show a little bit of emotion every now and again when it’s a good time to.”
The Bulldogs added three more runs on a Rowdey Jordan fielder’s choice and solo home run, and a double by Josh Hatcher.
Texas was able to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Self, but Price came in and closed the door on the Longhorns.
Mississippi State will play No. 10 TCU today at 11 a.m. Freshman Will Bednar is expected to start on the mound for MSU.