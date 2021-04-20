STARKVILLE – One of Mississippi State’s most experienced wide receivers is entering the transfer portal.
JaVonta Payton, a former three-star transfer from Northwest Mississippi CC, entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed with the Daily Journal.
The wide receiver played in 22 games while at Mississippi State and finished his two-year career with 28 catches for 372 yards and one touchdown.
As a senior last year, he recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and his lone touchdown. He had one 100-yard receiving game, which came in the season opening win over LSU. He finished that game with six catches for 122 yards.
He did not surpass 34 yards in any other game the rest of the year and was held without a catch in three of the nine games he played in.
Payton played in the team’s annual Maroon and White Spring Game last Saturday and recorded two catches for 29 yards.