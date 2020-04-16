Mississippi State senior offensive lineman Tyre Phillips received recognition from the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society for his academic efforts.
To qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, a football player must maintain a 3.2 or higher grade point average during their college careers.
Phillips graduated in December with a degree in human development and family sciences and was a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection.
The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Grenada also started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs this past season and played a team-high 821 snaps. Phillips also graded out higher than any other MSU offensive lineman at 80.1 according to Pro Football Focus.