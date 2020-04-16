Tyre Phillips

Mississippi State senior offensive lineman Tyre Phillips received recognition from the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society for his academic efforts.

To qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, a football player must maintain a 3.2 or higher grade point average during their college careers.

Phillips graduated in December with a degree in human development and family sciences and was a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection.

The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Grenada also started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs this past season and played a team-high 821 snaps. Phillips also graded out higher than any other MSU offensive lineman at 80.1 according to Pro Football Focus.

